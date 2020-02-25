METALS-Base metals rise on bargain hunting, but virus fears cap gains

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Base metals prices in London edged higher on Tuesday as investors bought in after big falls in the previous session, but gains were limited by the global spread of the coronavirus.

Hopes that China will support the economy with more stimulus also supported sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $5,708.50 a tonne by 0457 GMT, aluminium was unchanged at $1,699 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.1% to $12,565 a tonne, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,049 a tonne and lead increased 1% to $1,838 a tonne.

Worries over the virus spreading quickly in Italy and South Korea had pushed LME copper to a two-week low in the previous session, while zinc dropped to its lowest since June 2016 amid rising stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA: In China, 86.3% of nonferrous metal firms have gone back to work after an extended Lunar New Year break due to the virus, the secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

* VIRUS: The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organization said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.

* GRASBERG: Freeport McMoRan Inc is not interested in selling its Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said, tamping down speculation of a deal with Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp.

* SHFE PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2% to 45,620 yuan ($6,493.49) a tonne, nickel rose 0.2% to 102,140 yuan a tonne, zinc dropped 1.7% to 16,445 yuan a tonne and lead increased 0.1% to 14,480 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were trying to stabilise after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce, allowing investors to take a break from coronavirus fears.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA Q4

0700 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q4

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Feb

1500 US Consumer Confidence Feb

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing)