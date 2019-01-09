METALS-Base metals rise on China consumption boost, trade optimism

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a report that top metals consumer China would try to boost spending on autos and home appliances this year, as well as signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.9 percent to $5,959.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged up 0.7 percent to 47,670 yuan ($6,973.58) a tonne. * CHINA: China plans to introduce policies to boost domestic spending on items such as autos and home appliances this year, state television CCTV quoted a senior state planning official as saying on Tuesday. * TRADE: The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of U.S. farm and energy commodities and increased access to China's markets. * COPPER: India's Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Vedanta to reopen its south Indian copper smelter by refusing to stay an order from the country's environmental court. * OTHER METALS: Most other base metals also climbed, although Shanghai aluminium edged down 0.1 percent. Shanghai nickel and zinc both added more than 1 percent. * ALUMINIUM: U.S. plans to remove sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal will be of limited benefit to consumers in the United States where tariffs on aluminium imports mean producers still need much higher prices to incentivise shipments. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium has the biggest speculative net short position of the LME complex at 27 percent of open interest as of last Friday, according to estimates by Marex Spectron. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Exports MM SA Nov 0700 Germany Imports MM SA Nov 0700 Germany Trade Balance EUR SA Nov 0900 Germany Consumer Price Index Dec 1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov 1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Dec 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Dec PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0146 GMT Three month LME copper 5954 Most active ShFE copper 47610 Three month LME aluminium 1864.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13420 Three month LME zinc 2499.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20775 Three month LME lead 1970 Most active ShFE lead 17570 Three month LME nickel 11265 Most active ShFE nickel 91750 Three month LME tin 19990 Most active ShFE tin 146170 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 355.33 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1368.62 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 202.43 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1101.02 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1359.61 ($1 = 6.8358 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)