METALS-Base metals rise on China consumption boost, trade optimism

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Base metals moved higher on Wednesday, with London copper hitting a one-week high, after a report that top consumer China would try to boost spending on autos and home appliances this year, as well as signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said in an interview with CCTV that the policies would be part of wider efforts to strengthen domestic consumption in China. Copper, used in air conditioners, refrigerators and autos, climbed as much as 1.2 percent to $5,975 a tonne in London, the highest since Jan. 2. Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said the Chinese stimulus would be "positive" for a range of metals used in autos and home appliances, including copper, aluminium and steel. Chinese auto sales were "hammered by the poor consumption sentiment when the Sino-U.S. trade war was escalating" in the second half of 2018, she added in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 1 percent to $5,966.50 a tonne by 0452 GMT, after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged up 0.7 percent to 47,690 yuan ($6,975.38) a tonne by the end of the morning. * TRADE: The U.S. trade delegation in Beijing is wrapping up meetings with Chinese officials and will return to the United States later on Wednesday, a U.S. official said. * COPPER: India's Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Vedanta to reopen its south Indian copper smelter by refusing to stay an order from the country's environmental court. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai aluminium was flat but all other metals advanced, with steel-linked zinc and nickel both adding more than 1 percent in London and Shanghai. * ALUMINIUM: U.S. plans to remove sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal will be of limited benefit to consumers in the United States where tariffs on aluminium imports mean producers still need much higher prices to incentivise shipments. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares climbed to a 3-1/2-week high on Wednesday, supported by growing optimism that the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that would severely disrupt the global economy. PRICES Three month LME copper 5968 Most active ShFE copper 47690 Three month LME aluminium 1868.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13425 Three month LME zinc 2502 Most active ShFE zinc 20840 Three month LME lead 1973 Most active ShFE lead 17590 Three month LME nickel 11310 Most active ShFE nickel 91910 Three month LME tin 20125 Most active ShFE tin 146650 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 351.18 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1380.43 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 254.64 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1099.78 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1145.4 ($1 = 6.8369 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Rashmi Aich)