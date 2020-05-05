METALS-Base metals rise on prospects of easing coronavirus restrictions

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices advanced on Tuesday on hopes for a pick up in economic activity as some U.S. states laid out plans to ease coronavirus-driven restrictions.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the U.S. state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that some retail businesses in the state may begin reopening as early as this week if data shows that the pandemic is not worsening and testing continues to ramp up.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $5,178 a tonne by 0126 GMT, while aluminium edged up 0.1% to $1,485 a tonne and nickel increased 1% to $11,935 a tonne.

LME zinc climbed 1.1% to $1,920 a tonne, lead advanced 0.7% to $1,641 a tonne and tin was up 0.4% to $15,150 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ARUBIS: Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis won European Union antitrust approval on Monday for its planned 380 million euro ($414.66 million) acquisition of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo, the European Commission said.

* AUTOS: Norsk Hydro will close its loss-making Hydro Precision Tubing auto parts plant in the German city of Remscheid by the end of the year, putting 129 jobs at stake, the Norwegian metals maker said in a statement on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A late Wall Street rally is expected to lead Asian stocks higher after tech shares and oil rose on easing coronavirus restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, overcoming concerns about renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

