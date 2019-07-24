Company News
METALS-Base metals rise on revival of U.S.-China trade hopes

Mai Nguyen

    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - London industrial metals
prices advanced on Wednesday amid reports of progress in trade
negotiations between the United States and China.
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday it
was a good sign that top U.S. officials would be travelling to
China to discuss reviving stalled trade talks, and said he
expected Beijing to start buying U.S. agriculture products soon.
            
    The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has
weighed on global economic growth and dimmed demand outlook for
industrial metals. A sign of progress in resolving the dispute
often supports prices of base metals.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        was up 0.2% at 5,983 a tonne, as of 0326 GMT, while
aluminium         advanced 0.3%, zinc         gained 0.3% and
lead         rose 0.6%.
    But gains on the LME were limited while metal futures prices
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly fell.
    "The trade talks nowadays are becoming more of a long
grinding battle. The focus is slightly shifting away from all
the trade rhetoric. Going forward, China's (economic growth)
slowdown will likely play a bigger part," said Jeff Ng,
Continuum Economics' chief economist for Asia.

 
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange          fell 0.7% to 47,020
yuan($6,831.92) a tonne, aluminium          was unchanged and
nickel          fell 1.5%, while zinc          rose 0.2%.
    * TIN: Shanghai tin          tumbled to a three-week low of
130,760 yuan a tonne in early trade. LME tin         has dropped
9% so far this year, the worst performer among LME base metals.
    * CHINA RATES: China's central bank governor Yi Gang said
the country's current interest rate level is appropriate, the
financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday.             
    * NORSK HYDRO: Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro          has
managed to ramp up operations at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil
despite a cyber attack in March, the firm said on Tuesday,
boosting its shares.             
 ($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Gopakumar Warrier)
