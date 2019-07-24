METALS-Base metals rise on revival of U.S.-China trade hopes

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - London industrial metals prices advanced on Wednesday amid reports of progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday it was a good sign that top U.S. officials would be travelling to China to discuss reviving stalled trade talks, and said he expected Beijing to start buying U.S. agriculture products soon. The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has weighed on global economic growth and dimmed demand outlook for industrial metals. A sign of progress in resolving the dispute often supports prices of base metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at 5,983 a tonne, as of 0326 GMT, while aluminium advanced 0.3%, zinc gained 0.3% and lead rose 0.6%. But gains on the LME were limited while metal futures prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly fell. "The trade talks nowadays are becoming more of a long grinding battle. The focus is slightly shifting away from all the trade rhetoric. Going forward, China's (economic growth) slowdown will likely play a bigger part," said Jeff Ng, Continuum Economics' chief economist for Asia. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 47,020 yuan($6,831.92) a tonne, aluminium was unchanged and nickel fell 1.5%, while zinc rose 0.2%. * TIN: Shanghai tin tumbled to a three-week low of 130,760 yuan a tonne in early trade. LME tin has dropped 9% so far this year, the worst performer among LME base metals. * CHINA RATES: China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the country's current interest rate level is appropriate, the financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday. * NORSK HYDRO: Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has managed to ramp up operations at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil despite a cyber attack in March, the firm said on Tuesday, boosting its shares. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)