METALS-Base metals sour despite better-than-expected China PMI

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Base metals sagged on Thursday in line with a retreat in Asian stocks, shrugging off encouraging manufacturing reports from China and Japan as investors locked in profits ahead of year end. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was down 0.3 percent at $6,737 a tonne, as of 0210 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit $6730.50 a tonne, the weakest since Nov. 17. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 1.2 percent to 52,530 yuan ($7,951.02) a tonne. * CHINA PMI: Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in November, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that have been widely expected to weigh on the world's second-largest economy. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October, and comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japan's industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth. * STRIKES: Workers at Southern Copper Corp in Peru said they completed a ninth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, following a failed negotiation attempt with the company. * ZAMBIA: Following the sharp rise in copper prices this year Zambia's state-controlled firm ZCCM Investments Holdings wants to increase its stakes in the country's mines and also expects higher dividend payments, its chief executive said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by a plunge in high-flying technology shares, a move that some see as a healthy correction after a strong rally but others believe may herald the peak of a "super cycle" that has been boosting the sector. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Retail sales Oct 0745 France Producer prices Oct 0900 Germany Unemployment rate Nov 1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov BASE METALS PRICES 0147 GMT Three month LME copper 6753 Most active ShFE copper 52690 Three month LME aluminium 2054 Most active ShFE aluminium 14505 Three month LME zinc 3131 Most active ShFE zinc 24760 Three month LME lead 2434.5 Most active ShFE lead 18220 Three month LME nickel 11370 Most active ShFE nickel 91650 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 142370 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 583.7 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1243.06 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 212.66 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1132.72 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2561.72 ($1 = 6.6067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)