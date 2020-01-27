METALS-China virus concerns push copper to near 8-week low

* On course for ninth consecutive session of falls * Metal markets expected to track virus news for holiday season (Updates prices) By Mai Nguyen Jan 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices on Monday fell to near an eight-week low as concern mounted over the potential economic impact of the newly-identified coronavirus in China after the death toll there jumped to 81. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) , widely used as a gauge of economic health, was on track for its ninth consecutive session of falls and hit its lowest since Dec. 4, 2019 at $5,812 a tonne. It rebounded slightly to $5,823 a tonne, down 1.7% at 0758 GMT. China is the world's biggest copper consumer. Last week, LME copper posted its steepest weekly loss in five years of 5.5% as the virus spread. China said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen about 30% to 2,744, while the death toll grew to 81 by Monday from a previous 56 reported during the weekend. "The market is reacting to more risk-off news over weekend. Fingers crossed we will get good earning reports this week from U.S. companies or else the panic selling will be even worse," a base metals trader, who asked not to be named, said. Big businesses across China are temporarily shutting stores, advising staff to work from home, offering longer holidays or cancelling events to guard against the spreading of the virus. The Chinese government extended the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2, set aside nearly 60.33 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) to help contain the virus and encouraged banks to lower lending rates for sectors affected by the outbreak. "The additional holiday is another (period) of economic activity shaved off this year's gross domestic product. Until the ... holidays are over, metal prices will just track the virus news and supportive measures," the trader said. The World Health Organization last week deemed the virus "an emergency in China," but did not declare the outbreak a global health emergency. FUNDAMENTALS * PRICES: LME zinc fell 2.3% to $2,288 a tonne, aluminium declined 0.4% to $1,774 a tonne, nickel dropped 2.2% to $12,665 a tonne, lead lost 1.7% to $1,906.50 a tonne and tin was down 0.9% to $16,695 a tonne. * SINGAPORE: Singapore, Southeast Asian travel and tourism hub, said the outbreak will hurt its economy this year. * U.S. TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation boosting duties on derivative aluminum products from some countries by an additional 10 percent. * CODELCO: Chile state miner Codelco filed with regulators on Friday a plan to begin exploration for lithium in its Maricunga salt flat holdings, the country's second-richest deposit of the metal needed for batteries. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis)