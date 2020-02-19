METALS-Copper advances on China stimulus hopes, drop in virus cases

(Adds details and updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Wednesday amid hopes of more stimulus measures from China to support an economy hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, while sentiment was also lifted as the number of new infections dipped for a second straight day.

China reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29. The death toll, however, passed 2,000.

The outbreak has hurt economic activities in China, the world’s top metals consumer.

Firms in China’s virus epicentre of Hubei province will not have to pay pensions, jobless and work-injury insurance until June, while a Bloomberg report said China is mulling cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines.

Additionally, China’s commercial hub of Shanghai has compiled a list of firms eligible for subsidised loans to ease the impact of the outbreak.

A base metal trader said these measures lifted market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $5,809.50 a tonne, as of 0756 GMT, while the most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 0.3% to 46,260 yuan ($6,615.19) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER SMELTING: Chinese refined copper production touched a 20-month low in January, output slowdown due to the outbreak was not as severe as expected, a satellite surveillance showed.

* CHINA IMPORTS: China’s imports of refined copper and aluminium consumption are seen falling this year, research house Antaike said.

* CHILE: Copper prices are expected to rebound in the coming months, Chilean mining minister Baldo Prokurica said.

* EV: Tesla is in talks to use batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt, sources said.

* FREEPORT: Freeport Indonesia could start construction of a copper smelter of 500,000-600,000 tonnes of capacity in August.

* SCRAP: China’s exemptions on duties for U.S. copper and aluminium scrap will not massively increase imports because of the virus outbreak.

* PRICES: LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,718 a tonne and nickel rose 0.5% to $12,885 a tonne. ShFE aluminium increased 0.1% to 13,700 yuan a tonne, while nickel dipped 0.6% to 103,810 yuan a tonne.

