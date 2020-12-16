METALS-Copper advances on solid China data, vaccine optimism

HANOI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday as data showed a solid economic recovery in top consumer China, with sentiment also underpinned by optimism around the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange increased 0.5% to $7,818 a tonne by 0253 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7% to 57,960 yuan ($8,859.81) a tonne.
China’s factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November on rising demand for its manufactured goods.
Copper and most base metals are widely used in manufacturing.
Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for U.S. regulatory authorisation this week, while Europeans could start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year.
Meanwhile, top U.S. congressional leaders began a second meeting on Tuesday to try to come up with a coronavirus aid package, fuelling hopes of further stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,037.50 a tonne, zinc increased 1% to $2,841.50 a tonne while ShFE aluminium was up 0.9% to 16,420 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 0.8% to 21,575 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK CPI YY Nov
0815 France Markit Serv, Mfg, Comp Flash PMI Dec
0830 Germany Markit Serv, Mfg, Comp Flash PMI Dec
0900 EU Markit Serv, Mfg, Comp Flash PMI Dec
0930 UK Serv, Mfg, Comp Flash PMI Dec
1330 US Retail Sales MM Nov
1445 US Markit Serv, Mfg, Comp Flash PMI Dec
1900 US U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market
Committee announces its decision on interest
rates followed by statement
1930 US U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson
holds a news conference
$1 = 6.5419 yuan Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Aditya Soni
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.