METALS-Copper, aluminium ease as Sino-U.S. trade war woes resurface

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange lost ground on Wednesday as Washington-Beijing trade tensions resurfaced, raising concerns over demand in the world’s top metals consumer China.

China expressed confidence on Wednesday that it can reach a trade deal with the United States, despite fresh warnings from President Donald Trump that he would revert to more tariffs if the two sides cannot resolve their differences.

The remarks follow a period of relative quiet from Beijing after Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a temporary truce in their trade war at a meeting over dinner in Argentina on Saturday.

“Even though China has not given much details but at least the comments show China will honour what they have agreed and will try to reach some deals,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

“This cautious view by the market is really overdone. I do not expect to see a big crash as it happened last night,” Lau said.

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent to $6,191.5 a tonne by 0331 GMT, while the most-active contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.2 percent to 49,360 yuan ($7,192.92) a tonne.

* London aluminium fell 0.2 percent to $1,969.5 a tonne, while nickel decreased 0.5 percent and zinc was 0.2 percent lower. Shanghai lead and tin bucked the trend to rise 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

* REAL DEAL: U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to place “major tariffs” on Chinese goods imported into the United States if his administration is unable to reach a “real deal” on trade with Beijing.

* U.S. DOLLAR: The greenback edged up on Wednesday, putting further pressure on London metals which are traded in dollars, as the commodities became more expensive for countries using other currencies.

* CHINA SERVICES: China’s services sector grew at its quickest pace in five months in November thanks to an uptick in new orders, a private survey showed, although the outlook for businesses over the next year worsened for the third month.

* Nickel: Top nickel producer Vale SA plans to invest $500 million in its struggling New Caledonia nickel mine on its own after previously vowing to find a partner for the venture, reflecting the Brazilian miner’s new understanding of the importance of an expected surge in electric vehicle sales.

