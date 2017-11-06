METALS-Copper and nickel buoyed by EV demand hopes, strong economy

* GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nickel and copper rose on Monday, boosted by expectations for healthy demand from the electric vehicle sector, a pollution crackdown in China and global economic strength.

Participants at the LME Week industry gathering in London last week were bullish over the sector’s prospects, especially because of anticipated growth in demand for electric vehicles, which depend heavily on nickel and copper.

“Markets like a good story whether it’s electric vehicles, China’s ‘one belt one road’ (economic initiative) or even India (growth) but we’re going to struggle to make new ground from here,” Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

“A stronger dollar may provide headwind through to the end of the year, but we should stay well supported at these levels.”

* NICKEL: London Metal Exchange nickel prices were last bid up 1.2 percent at $12,880 a tonne in official midday rings, having gained nearly 10 percent last week to hit a high above $13,000, its loftiest level since June 2015.

* NICKEL FORECASTS: Goldman Sachs upgraded its nickel forecasts, pushing its three-month nickel view to $12,500 a tonne from $9,000, but said prices were more likely to find nearby support from China’s pollution crackdown given electric vehicle demand is a story for 2020 onwards.

“We expect nickel prices to remain high over the next couple of months on a supportive macroeconomic backdrop and market tightening driven by Chinese nickel pig iron (NPI) cuts,” it said in a report. NPI is a low-grade composite of nickel.

* STEEL: Chinese iron ore futures surged more than 6 percent, tracking firmer steel prices after China’s top steel province surpassed its capacity reduction targets as Beijing’s pollution crackdown heats up.

* COPPER: Copper traded up 0.6 percent at $6,937, paring losses from the previous session. Copper prices have climbed 7 percent this quarter and are eyeing a sixth straight quarter of growth.

* DOLLAR: The dollar was little changed, lessening some headwinds for metals after surging on bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month and tighten further into 2018 as U.S. economic growth remains firm.

* COPPER PRODUCTION: Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer of the metal, was up 9.3 percent this year through September over the same period last year at 831,000 tonnes.

* PRICES: Aluminium traded down 0.6 percent at $2,172.50 a tonne, zinc traded up 1 percent at $3,250, lead traded up 1.3 percent at $2,493.50 while tin traded down 0.3 percent at $19,500.