December 7, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Copper bounces from 3-week low but macro headwinds dominate

Maytaal Angel

    * Dollar heads for biggest weekly drop in two months
    * U.S. payrolls eyed amid fears growth is slowing
    * Zinc cash to three spread near record highs

    LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Copper climbed more than 1 percent
on Friday as the dollar looked set to record its biggest weekly
drop in two months, prompting bargain hunting in a metal that
recorded its steepest slide in five weeks during the previous
session.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange        
traded up 1.5 percent at $6,163 a tonne in official midday
rings. The contract had dropped 1.7 percent on Thursday after
the arrest in Canada of a top executive at Chinese telecoms
giant Huawei dampened hopes for a resolution of the U.S.-China
trade conflict.             
    The arrest came on the heels of a 90-day trade truce between
the United States and China. 
    Helping copper overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported
that U.S. Federal Reserve officials are considering whether to
signal a wait-and-see attitude after a likely rate increase at
their meeting in December.       
    The news weighed on the dollar, making dollar-priced metals
cheaper for non-U.S. investors. 
    "Metals at the moment (are) all macro driven. The world is
in a very vulnerable situation but (while) global growth looks
like it's peaked (it's) not slowing measurably, so we're range
trading. Copper still has very low exchange inventories," said
Alastair Munro, metals analyst at Marex Spectron.

    * U.S. JOBS: Markets face a test from U.S. payrolls data
later in the session amid speculation that the U.S. economy is
heading for a tough patch, though the Fed emphasised the
strength of the labour market in remarks late Thursday.
                         
    * CHINA OUTLOOK: While demand from top copper consumer China
is weaker this month, CRU analyst Chris Wu said sentiment for
next year remains positive amid expectations of stimulus
measures on infrastructure from the government. 
    * JAPAN COPPER: Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's top copper
smelter, expects the price of the industrial metal to rise
toward $7,000 a tonne in 2019, from about $6,168 now, backed by
firm global demand and tighter supply.             
    * COPPER SPREADS: The premium for cash copper over the three
month price CMCU0-3 was at $9.50 a tonne, down from a peak of
$44 in late November, indicating increased nearby supply. LME
copper stocks are at their lowest in a decade, however.
    * ZINC SPREADS: The premium for cash zinc over the three-
month price CMZN0-3 at $114 a tonne, was near its highest ever
levels, indicating an extreme lack of nearby supply. LME zinc
stocks have halved since mid-August and are near a 10-year low.
    * ZINC POSITIONS: Traders are keeping a close eye on
positions holding large amounts of LME zinc warrants and cash
contracts, which are causing jitters about nearby availability.
    * METALS PRICES: LME zinc         was last bid up 1.1 
percent in rings at $2,621 a tonne, having hit its highest since
late October, while aluminium         traded up 1.1 percent at
$1,958. Lead         traded down 0.3 percent at $1,978, tin
        was last bid down 0.4 percent at $18,850, while nickel
        traded up 0.6 percent at $10,910. 
    
    
    

    
