METALS-Copper bounces off 9-month low after China calms markets

(Adds analyst comments, China's central bank, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - London copper climbed nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to recover from a nine-month low and other metals also pulled away from their weakest level in months after China's central bank assured markets it would keep the yuan stable. The Chinese currency slid to 11-month lows on Tuesday with investors on edge ahead of the July 6 deadline when U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods take effect. Beijing has said it would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products. People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the central bank was closely watching fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and would seek to keep the yuan at a stable and reasonable level. "The statement puts paid to any fears that the PBoC could be engineering a depreciation to cushion the economy," Mizuho Bank said in a note. ANZ analysts said the yuan's slide has contributed to the recent weakness in base metals, citing that "the negative correlation between copper and USD/CNY exchange rate has reached its highest level since 2012." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9 percent at $6,548 a tonne by 0233 GMT, versus Tuesday's low of $6,490, its weakest since October. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper slipped 0.9 percent to 50,850 yuan ($7,670) per tonne. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 1.7 percent to $2,115 a tonne after hitting a three-month low of $2,079.85 overnight. Zinc gained 0.3 percent to $2,797.50, having touched an 11-month low of $2,778 on Tuesday. * CHINA SEEKS ALLIES: China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump's trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said. * CHINA DATA: Growth in China's services sector accelerated in June to a four-month high, buoyed by a pickup in new businesses and a sustained increase in employment, a private survey showed. * GLENCORE: U.S. authorities have demanded Glencore hand over documents about its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria as part of a corruption probe, sending the mining company's shares down more than 8 percent. * FREEPORT: Indonesia has extended the operating permit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc's local unit, PT Freeport Indonesia, to July 31, 2018, as discussions over longer term rights to its Grasberg mine are not complete. * CURRENCIES: Major currencies marked time while the Chinese yuan recovered from 11-month lows, after efforts by authorities the previous day to calm financial markets which had been rattled by worries about trade wars. 0233 GMT Three month LME copper 6548 Most active ShFE copper 50850 Three month LME aluminium 2115 Most active ShFE aluminium 14055 Three month LME zinc 2797.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22680 Three month LME lead 2391 Most active ShFE lead 19945 Three month LME nickel 14420 Most active ShFE nickel 113470 Three month LME tin 19690 Most active ShFE tin 145150 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 408.3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2208.5 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 422.77 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 27.68 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 67.2 ($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Richard Pullin)