METALS-Copper bounces off one-month low ahead of Fed statement

MANILA, May 2 (Reuters) - London copper futures recovered from its weakest level in nearly a month on Wednesday as investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold at its policy meeting, it looks certain to raise it again next month, given signs of possible acceleration in the U.S. economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.2 percent at $6,824.50 per tonne by 0132 GMT, after hitting a low of $6,710 on Tuesday, its weakest since April 4. SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 1.4 percent to 50,900 yuan ($8,012) a tonne, tracking losses in London in the prior session as Chinese markets reopened after a two-day public holiday. U.S. DATA: Investors are also focused on Friday's employment report for April for further indications of the strength of the U.S. economy and inflation pressures. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory activity slowed for a second straight month in April. U.S. MEASURES: U.S. officials are pushing for quotas and "other restrictions" on steel and aluminium imports, a top trade official said after the White House announced a month-long extension of tariff exemptions for Canada, Mexico and the European Union. RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury gave investors an additional month to divest or transfer their holdings in sanctions targets United Company Rusal Plc, En+ Group Plc and GAZ Group. ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium eased 0.4 percent to $2,251.50 a tonne while its Shanghai counterpart was little changed at 14,485 yuan. MARKETS: The dollar held near a four-month high against a basket of major currencies, buoyed by the outlook for a strong U.S. economy and rising yields amid signs of slowdown elsewhere, especially in Europe. Asian shares were steady. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Apr 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Apr 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr 0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Apr 1800 Federal Reserve releases decision on interest rates BASE METALS PRICES 0132 GMT Three month LME copper 6824.5 Most active ShFE copper 50900 Three month LME aluminium 2251.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14485 Three month LME zinc 3088.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23710 Three month LME lead 2320 Most active ShFE lead 18340 Three month LME nickel 13890 Most active ShFE nickel 103770 Three month LME tin 21150 Most active ShFE tin 147390 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 681.2 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1962.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 316.75 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 385.29 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -451.89 ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)