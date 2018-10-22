FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper climbs for second day after China liquidity pledge

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a
second session on Monday, extending a rally fuelled by a pledge
from China's central bank that it would support firms with
liquidity problems.
    The pledge was followed by comments from Chinese President
Xi Jinping on Sunday that the ruling Communist Party would
always support private-sector firms.
    China is "multiplying its efforts to support the economy,
and in particular, the infrastructure sector amid domestic and
international headwinds," such as the trade war with the United
States and high debt levels, Fitch Solutions said in a note.
    The country's demand for copper, an economic bellwether,
"will improve over the coming months as property completions and
grid investment picks up and demand from the autos and consumer
sectors remain buoyant," added the research house. 
           
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $6,270.50 a tonne, as of
0418 GMT, extending a 1 percent jump from the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to
50,470 yuan ($7,282.09) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
    * COPPER PREMIUMS: China's copper import premiums
SMM-CUYP-CN are at $117.50 a tonne, just below the recent
three-year high of $120 a tonne, indicating strong demand for
physical metal.    
    * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, was
the biggest climber, tracking gains in Chinese steel futures
 to rise 1.7 percent in London, and 2.1 percent
in Shanghai. 
    Zinc slipped as much as 1.8 percent in Shanghai
after the ShFE on Friday reported a 23.3 percent jump in stocks
before trimming losses to 0.5 percent.
    * NICKEL: The bulk of nickel moving out of London Metal
Exchange-approved warehouses in Asia is showing up in hidden
facilities in Europe, analysts said, denting a bullish scenario
of potential shortages.
    * HKEX: A Shenzhen-based commodity exchange controlled by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing unexpectedly began
spot trading on Friday, giving the HKEX much-coveted access to
mainland China's market.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets pared early losses on Monday as
Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped
offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and
Brexit.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.            National activity index Sept
            
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0206 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6238
 Most active ShFE copper                      50420
 Three month LME aluminium                     2015
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14165
 Three month LME zinc                        2630.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21870
 Three month LME lead                          1997
 Most active ShFE lead                        18375
 Three month LME nickel                       12655
 Most active ShFE nickel                     104230
 Three month LME tin                          19160
 Most active ShFE tin                        147100
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     -13.37
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2072.67
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      117.7
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1297.08
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     932.12
 
($1 = 6.9307 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
