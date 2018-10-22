METALS-Copper climbs for second day after China liquidity pledge

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a second session on Monday, extending a rally fuelled by a pledge from China's central bank that it would support firms with liquidity problems. The pledge was followed by comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday that the ruling Communist Party would always support private-sector firms. China is "multiplying its efforts to support the economy, and in particular, the infrastructure sector amid domestic and international headwinds," such as the trade war with the United States and high debt levels, Fitch Solutions said in a note. The country's demand for copper, an economic bellwether, "will improve over the coming months as property completions and grid investment picks up and demand from the autos and consumer sectors remain buoyant," added the research house. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $6,270.50 a tonne, as of 0418 GMT, extending a 1 percent jump from the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to 50,470 yuan ($7,282.09) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * COPPER PREMIUMS: China's copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN are at $117.50 a tonne, just below the recent three-year high of $120 a tonne, indicating strong demand for physical metal. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, was the biggest climber, tracking gains in Chinese steel futures to rise 1.7 percent in London, and 2.1 percent in Shanghai. Zinc slipped as much as 1.8 percent in Shanghai after the ShFE on Friday reported a 23.3 percent jump in stocks before trimming losses to 0.5 percent. * NICKEL: The bulk of nickel moving out of London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses in Asia is showing up in hidden facilities in Europe, analysts said, denting a bullish scenario of potential shortages. * HKEX: A Shenzhen-based commodity exchange controlled by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing unexpectedly began spot trading on Friday, giving the HKEX much-coveted access to mainland China's market. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets pared early losses on Monday as Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Sept PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0206 GMT Three month LME copper 6238 Most active ShFE copper 50420 Three month LME aluminium 2015 Most active ShFE aluminium 14165 Three month LME zinc 2630.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21870 Three month LME lead 1997 Most active ShFE lead 18375 Three month LME nickel 12655 Most active ShFE nickel 104230 Three month LME tin 19160 Most active ShFE tin 147100 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -13.37 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2072.67 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 117.7 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1297.08 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 932.12 ($1 = 6.9307 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)