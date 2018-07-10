METALS-Copper climbs for second day as metals claw back ground

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London and Shanghai were rising for a second day on Tuesday, with investors lured to buy low after a trade war-fuelled sell-off last week. The United States on Friday slapped tariffs on $34 billion of goods from top metals consumer China, which responded in kind. Fears the spat could dampen demand for industrial metals had weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.5 percent to $6,423 a tonne by 0150 GMT, extending a 1.7-percent gain from the previous session. The metal lost more than 5 percent last week. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.7 percent to reach 49,890 yuan ($7,545.03) a tonne. * ZINC: There was no such respite for Shanghai zinc , however. The metal, used to galvanise steel, fell as much as 1.8 percent to 21,855 yuan, having lost 5.3 percent last week on trade war fears and expectations of higher supply. * RUSAL: United Company Rusal, the world's second biggest aluminium producer, in May increased aluminium exports to 197,000 tonnes, up almost threefold from April, Interfax news agency reported. {nL5N1T72B2] * BLOCKCHAIN: Online metal concentrates exchange Open Mineral is seeking to build a consortium of mining companies and financial institutions to create a blockchain system for minerals trading and logistics. * BATTERIES: Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd 300750.SZ (CATL) will build its first production site in Europe in Germany, agreeing a major contract with BMW to supply lithium-ion batteries. {nL8N1U529C] * COLUMN: Beer versus aluminium; the U.S. battle-lines are drawn again: Andy Home For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares sought to rally for a third session on Tuesday as hopes for upbeat corporate earnings buoyed Wall Street, while several high-profile resignations from Britain's government kept sterling on the defensive. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output May 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jul 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jun PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0149 GMT Three month LME copper 6424.5 Most active ShFE copper 49880 Three month LME aluminium 2124.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14190 Three month LME zinc 2701 Most active ShFE zinc 21885 Three month LME lead 2341 Most active ShFE lead 19515 Three month LME nickel 14235 Most active ShFE nickel 111960 Three month LME tin 19670 Most active ShFE tin 143970 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 368.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2156.32 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 393.18 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 50.61 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 360.57 ($1 = 6.6123 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)