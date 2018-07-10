FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 10, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

METALS-Copper climbs for second day as metals seek to claw back ground

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London and
Shanghai extended gains for a second day on Tuesday, with
investors lured to buy low after a trade war-fuelled sell-off
last week.
    The United States on Friday slapped tariffs on $34 billion
of goods from top metals consumer China, which responded in
kind. Fears that the trade spat could dampen demand for
industrial metals had weighed on copper prices.
    "It's already maybe a bit oversold," said Helen Lau, an
analyst, Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. The prospect of
strikes by labour unions in South America has "dragged on a bit
too long," which is also supporting prices, she added.
    Labour negotiations at BHP Billiton Plc's
Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, are
entering the final three weeks before a 30-month contract
expires at the end of July.
 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $6,418 a tonne, as of
0414 GMT, extending a 1.7-percent gain from the previous
session. The metal lost more than 5 percent last week.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to
reach 49,850 yuan ($7,549.48) a tonne by the mid-session
interval.
    * ZINC: There was no such respite for Shanghai zinc
, however. The metal fell as much as 2.3 percent to
21,725 yuan a tonne, having dropped 5.3 percent last week on
trade war fears and expectations of higher supply.
    * ZINC FUNDAMENTALS: "A lot of zinc concentrate is coming on
line from mines across the world," this year, Lau said, adding
that demand for zinc in steel galvanising in China was seeing "a
bit of a slowdown." 
    * RUSAL: United Company Rusal, the world's
second-biggest aluminium producer, in May increased aluminium
exports to 197,000 tonnes, up almost threefold from April,
Interfax news agency reported. {nL5N1T72B2]
    * BLOCKCHAIN: Online metal concentrates exchange Open
Mineral is seeking to build a consortium of mining companies and
financial institutions to create a blockchain system for
minerals trading and logistics.
    * COLUMN: Beer versus aluminium; the U.S. battle-lines are
drawn again: Andy Home
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rallied for a third session on Tuesday as
hopes for upbeat corporate earnings buoyed Wall Street, while
several high-profile resignations from Britain's government kept
sterling on the defensive.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645  France    Industrial output May
    0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment July
    1000  U.S.      NFIB business optimism June
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0426 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6415
 Most active ShFE copper                       49830
 Three month LME aluminium                      2119
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14155
 Three month LME zinc                           2702
 Most active ShFE zinc                         21855
 Three month LME lead                           2342
 Most active ShFE lead                         19460
 Three month LME nickel                        14205
 Most active ShFE nickel                      111530
 Three month LME tin                           19705
 Most active ShFE tin                         144090
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3     415.17
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3   -2149.53
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     437.12
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3      12.68
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3     290.02
 ($1 = 6.6031 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.