METALS-Copper climbs more than 1 pct as dollar slips ahead of Fed statement

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Copper rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday and base metals rallied across the board as the dollar fell before the release of a Federal Reserve policy statement.

The red metal used in construction shrugged off slightly softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data as the weaker dollar made assets priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

However, with speculators cutting their net long positions in copper futures and options, the metal may yet have further to retrace after falling 1.5 percent so far this month following December’s rally to a near four-year high, analysts said.

“We see most of the flows in recent weeks following the dollar, and broader reflation trading and asset reallocation,” ING commodities strategist Oliver Nugent said.

“We do think prices remain too high compared to their fundamental justification, and if the (investment) flows keep behaving as they have, with positioning drawing out, we would expect a trend down in prices.”

* COPPER PRICES: London Metal Exchange copper was up 1.2 percent at $7,136 a tonne by 1040 GMT, following a 0.5 percent loss in the previous session when prices hit the lowest in nearly a week at $6,994.

* FINANCIAL MARKETS: The dollar fell on Wednesday and held on track for its biggest monthly drop in nearly two years as U.S. President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address failed to offer any comfort to ailing dollar bulls.

* FOMC: The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will issue a statement at 1700 GMT, with most analysts expecting the bank to hold rates steady but take a hawkish position on the economy.

* NICKEL PRICES: LME nickel led gains across the base metals, up 1.5 percent at $13,545 a tonne.

* NICKEL INVENTORIES: Nickel stocks in London Metal Exchange warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL fell another 2,280 tonnes to their lowest since September 2014, data showed on Wednesday.

* NORNICKEL: Russia’s Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter consolidated nickel output rose 11 percent quarter-on-quarter to 60,032 tonnes.

* OTHER METALS: LME zinc was up 0.7 percent at $3,520.50 a tonne, while lead was 0.5 percent higher at $2,604.50 a tonne. Tin was up 0.6 percent at $21,755 a tonne, while aluminium was 0.9 percent higher at $2,226.

* JANUARY PERFORMANCE: LME tin has surged more than 8 percent in the month to date, while metals whose output was impacted by China’s winter pollution crackdown also rallied. LME zinc and nickel climbed more than 6 percent, while lead rose nearly 5 percent.