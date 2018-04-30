METALS-Copper climbs on solid China manufacturing report, softer dollar

(Adds detail, updates prices)

MELBOURNE, April 30 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium climbed on Monday as the dollar eased from three-month highs and trade stayed quiet given a holiday in China and ahead of a slew of monthly manufacturing reports from the world’s top user of metals. Growth in China’s vast manufacturing sector eased only slightly in April in a sign of broad economic resilience, though slowing export orders pointed to risks to the outlook amid a simmering Sino-U.S. trade row.

FUNDAMENTALS

* London Metal Exchange copper had edged up 0.4 percent to $6,827 a tonne by 0022 GMT, following a 2.4-percent loss in the previous session. Trade was exceptionally light with less than 700 lots turnover.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.

* ALUMINIUM: Aluminium held steady, up 0.1 percent, having posted its biggest weekly drop on Friday since 2008 at 10.6 percent. That has pared April’s gain to 11 percent as ructions continue over supply from the world’s second biggest aluminium maker Rusal following U.S. sanctions.

* BAUXITE: Guinea’s government said on Friday it had approved plans to award a mining contract to a Netherlands-based company to develop a $1.4 billion bauxite mine.

* COPPER: Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, said on Thursday early contract talks with its workers’ union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June.

* RUSAL: Russian metals giant Rusal will overhaul its board and management in hopes of persuading the United States to lift sanctions but it may be forced to halt aluminium exports for good if the plan fails, sources close to the company said.

* COPPER: Hedge funds and money managers raised a net long position in copper futures and options in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision data showed on Friday.

* Glencore’s mining subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been served freezing orders for alleged unpaid royalties of nearly $3 billion by a company affiliated with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, Glencore said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares extended gains on Monday as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, although some investors were cautious about the outlook amid the backdrop of a simmering U.S.-China trade dispute.

