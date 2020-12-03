METALS-Copper clings to gains, as caution starts to take hold

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Copper hovered near 7-1/2 year highs on Thursday, supported by upbeat economic readings for top consumer China and vaccine developments, but analysts said the rally could lose steam.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $7,683 a tonne by 1200 GMT, having hit its highest since March 2013 at $7,743 on Tuesday.

Copper’s 76% rise since March lows has been driven by the Chinese economy’s rebound from COVID-19 and, more recently, by developments in vaccines that would help the global economy bounce back.

But analysts said the upbeat news was mostly priced in and that the price might be heading into overdone territory.

“Copper needed a breather and it’s taking it now. The whole industrial metals complex has rallied in recent weeks based on optimism around vaccine but most of that is priced in already,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Short term traders are riding the price wave higher and positioning looks stretched, he said.

POSITIONING: The net speculative long on LME copper was at the highest since Nov 2017, at 28% of open interest as of Tuesday’s close, brokerage Marex Spectron said.

Meanwhile, Comex copper speculators raised their net long positions by 1,146 contracts to 80,111 in the week to Nov. 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

CHINA: Chinese factory and services data this week pointed to a sustained recovery in the world’s top consumer of metals and the world’s second largest economy.

VACCINE: Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and top U.S. health officials announced plans to begin vaccinating Americans as early as mid-December.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium shed 0.7% to $2,040 per tonne, zinc added 0.5% to $2,763, lead eased 0.2% to $2,053, tin added 0.3% to $18,850 while nickel was steady at $16,005. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Barbara Lewis)