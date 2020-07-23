METALS-Copper declines as escalating Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

(Updates prices, adds comments)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on rising tensions between the United States and China, sparking concerns of further retaliation between the world’s two biggest economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $6,455 a tonne by 0434 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 51,750 yuan ($7,389.58) a tonne.

The United States’ move to shut the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas on Wednesday prompted Beijing to consider closing the U.S. consulate in the central city of Wuhan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Copper is trading lower as sentiment is dampened across markets after the decision by the U.S. to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, heightening tension between the two countries,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

“The drop in copper might represent another buying opportunity as the concentrate market continues to tighten,” Stablum said, noting low treatment charges and miners’ struggle to keep up production as they postpone capital expenditure.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium fell 0.1% to $1,689.50 a tonne, tin declined 0.5% to $17,500 a tonne while ShFE nickel dropped 2% to 105,250 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead decreased 1.1% to 14,920 yuan a tonne.

* NICKEL: Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang’s ferronickel production fell 0.6% year-on-year in April-June but sales rose 14% annually.

* LEAD: Chinese lead domestic prices SMM-LD-DOM rose to a one-week high at 15,050 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, latest SMM data showed, despite a surge in exchange stocks.

* COPPER SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month copper CMCU0-3 rose to $17-a-tonne premium, a level unseen since March 2019, due to falling copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL and large holdings of warrants and cash contracts.

