METALS-Copper dips as U.S.-China trade battle seen harming global growth

    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper fell to a one-week low on
Wednesday on rising concerns over the health of the global
economy as the U.S-China trade row showed no signs of abating,
weighing on demand for metals.
    The International Monetary Fund warned the trade conflict
between the United States and China will cut 2019 global growth
to its slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, but
said output would rebound if tariffs were removed.             
    The warning comes after the world's two largest economies
made little progress in negotiations last week, prolonging a row
that has unnerved financial markets and sapped demand for metal.
    "The initial excitement about a possible trade deal has
calmed down and the market has realised that getting a deal will
be much more complicated," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah. 
  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        was down 1.3% at $5,696.50 a tonne by 1115 GMT, on track
for its biggest intra-day decline in a month.
        
    CHINA GROWTH: A Reuters poll showed China's economic growth
is expected to slow to a near 30-year low this year and cool
further in 2020, even as it steps up stimulus.                 
    CHINA DATA: China's factory gate prices declined at their
fastest pace in more than three years in September, data showed.
            
    U.S.-CHINA: The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday
passed four pieces of legislation taking a hard line on China
just as the White House engages in delicate talks with Beijing
to resolve the trade war.             
    INVENTORIES: On-warrant copper inventories in LME-approved
warehouses rose by 7,950 tonnes to 211,875, the highest since
Sept. 19. MCUSTX-TOTAL
    WAGE DEAL: Copper miner Antofagasta PLC          reached a
labour agreement with a union of supervisors at its flagship Los
Pelambres mine in Chile, easing supply concerns.                
 
    TIGHTER MARKETS: Analysts at ING bank said mine supply
disruptions from South America could tighten the market over
fourth quarter but prices will likely be dictated by the demand,
given the softer economic environment and uncertainty.
    RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto                 said its
third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher
demand from Chinese steelmakers.             
    FEE INCREASES: The LME will raise its trading and clearing
fees 8% from January 2020, its first increase in five years to
fund new projects and keep up with inflation.             
    PRICES: LME aluminium         eased 0.8% to $1,715 a tonne,
zinc         slipped 1% to $2,413, lead         added 0.4% to
$2,158, tin         was flat at $16,6865 while nickel        
shed 1.2% to $16,790.
    

