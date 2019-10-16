METALS-Copper dips as U.S.-China trade battle seen harming global growth

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds official prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper fell to a one-week low on Wednesday on rising concerns about the health of the global economy as the U.S-China trade row showed no signs of abating, weighing on demand for metals. The International Monetary Fund said the trade conflict between the United States and China would cut 2019 global growth to its slowest since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, but said output would rebound if tariffs were removed. The warning comes after the world's two largest economies made little progress in negotiations last week, prolonging a row that has unnerved financial markets and sapped demand for metal. "The initial excitement about a possible trade deal has calmed down and the market has realised that getting a deal will be much more complicated," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was bid down 1.1% at $5,707 a tonne after failing to trade in official trading rings. It was on track for its biggest intra-day decline in a month. CHINA GROWTH: A Reuters poll showed China's economic growth is expected to slow to a near 30-year low this year and cool further in 2020, even as it steps up stimulus. CHINA DATA: China's factory gate prices declined at their fastest pace in more than three years in September, data showed. U.S.-CHINA: The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed four pieces of legislation taking a hard line on China just as the White House engages in delicate talks with Beijing to resolve the trade war. INVENTORIES: On-warrant copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses rose by 7,950 tonnes to 211,875, the highest since Sept. 19. MCUSTX-TOTAL WAGE DEAL: Copper miner Antofagasta PLC reached a labour agreement with a union of supervisors at its flagship Los Pelambres mine in Chile, easing supply concerns. TIGHTER MARKETS: Analysts at ING bank said mine supply disruptions from South America could tighten the market over the fourth quarter but prices would likely be dictated by demand, given the softer economic environment and uncertainty. RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said its third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese steelmakers. FEE INCREASES: The LME will raise its trading and clearing fees 8% from January 2020, its first increase in five years to fund new projects and keep up with inflation. PRICES: LME aluminium traded 0.8% to $1,715 a tonne in official activity, zinc slipped 1% to $2,412.50, lead traded 0.7% higher to $2,163, tin edged down 0.1% to $16,680 while nickel shed 0.4% to $16,930. (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by David Evans and Edmund Blair)