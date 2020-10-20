METALS-Copper dips as virus cases, U.S. stimulus uncertainty weigh

(Updates prices)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Tuesday as a spike in coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty about a U.S. stimulus deal raised worries about the prospect of a sustained global economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.1% to $6,776 a tonne by 0707 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2% at 51,380 yuan ($7,685.86) a tonne.

Surging coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns, while parts of Britain were put into lockdown and France imposed curfews.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she believed stimulus legislation could be pushed through before Election Day, while acknowledging an agreement would have to come by Tuesday for that to happen.

“It’s Pelosi’s deadline today, so no (trading) position is the best position. I doubt there’ll be deal and the market will correct lower. There’s still a risk of U.S. and European (virus) cases spreading,” said a Singapore-based metals trader.

“Copper can still hold somewhat, with fundamental support from the Candelaria ...and Codelco issues,” the trader added, referring to labour strikes in Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Workers at Chile’s state-run Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, took to the streets on Monday to reject layoffs announced by the company during the pandemic.

* Chile’s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada’s Lundin Mining, said it planned to suspend operations beginning Tuesday after two of its unions called on their workers to begin strikes.

* The discount of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 expanded to its biggest since June 18 at $20.75 a tonne, swinging from a premium of as much as $40.25 a tonne in September and signalling more nearby supplies.

* ShFE lead fell as much as 1.4% to 14,180 yuan a tonne, its lowest since June 24, while LME lead slipped 0.3% to $1,754 a tonne.

