METALS-Copper dips on firm dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts; aluminium shimmers

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Thursday as investors tempered expectations for another coronavirus U.S. stimulus deal and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals less attractive to buyers, though supply concerns supported aluminium.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $7,683.50 a tonne by 0220 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4% to 56,890 yuan ($8,691.87) a tonne.
Sentiment soured after the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding to give more time for talks about the economic stimulus package.
The only LME gainer, aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,039.50 a tonne while the Shanghai benchmark jumped 1.5% to 16,235 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China’s copper smelters produced 1% less copper cathode in November than in the previous month due to maintenance in Shandong, Anhui and other regions, research house Antaike said on Wednesday.
* One of the unions in contract negotiations with Antofagasta Minerals at its Centinela mine has reached an agreement with the Chilean miner, while another was still in talks, union leaders said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets looked set to slide on Thursday as investors tracked negotiations with significant economic implications in the United States and Europe.
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
