METALS-Copper down 1 pct, faces biggest weekly loss since early July

(Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - London copper slid 1 percent on Friday, declining for a fifth session in six and set for its biggest weekly decline since early July, as concerns eased about supply disruptions. COPPER: The benchmark copper on the LME was down 1 percent at $5,880.50 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT, while the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 10 yuan lower at 47,700 yuan ($6,925.29) a tonne. WEEKLY MOVE: LME copper has lost more than 5 percent so far this week, and is poised for its biggest weekly decline since the beginning of July. EASING SUPPLY RISK: Copper prices could face pressure as concerns ease over supplies from the world's biggest mine. The first workers to review a proposed labour pact at the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, are in favour of signing the new contract, union spokesman Carlos Allende said on Thursday. "The risk of strikes in Chile appears to be abating; Caserones copper mine is to sign a labour contract with union leaders with workers voting in favour of latest proposal," brokers Marex Spectron said. "Meanwhile, the union for workers at Escondida indicates that the latest offer from BHP has been well received." INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING: China almost quadrupled the value of fixed-asset investment projects approved in July from the previous month as Beijing looks to accelerate infrastructure spending to stabilize the cooling economy. RALLY: Copper jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday, triggered by reports of Washington-Beijing trade talks and a recovery in Turkey's currency. TRADE TALKS: China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this month, the two governments said on Thursday, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war that threatens to engulf all trade between the world's two largest economies. GROWTH FEARS: China is the world's biggest metals consumer and a trade war between Washington and Beijing had raised concerns about global economic growth. DOLLAR: The dollar stepped back from 13-1/2-month highs against other major currencies on Friday as talks next week between China and the United States offered some hope that the world's two largest economies will find a way to head off a full-blown trade war. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8878 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)