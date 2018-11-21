METALS-Copper down for second day as U.S.-China trade tensions linger

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Wednesday as tensions between the United States and China escalated ahead of a major meeting between the two presidents next week. The United States administration on Tuesday said China has failed to alter its "unfair" practices, adding to tensions ahead of a high-stakes meeting later this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $6,170 a tonne, as of 0117 GMT, while base metals on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground, with copper slipped 1.3 percent to 49,150 yuan ($7,077.24) a tonne. * "The collapse in oil prices also reverberated through the sector, with a risk-off tone pushing copper prices back below $6,200/T," ANZ said in a note. * U.S. oil prices stabilised on Wednesday after slumping more than 6 percent the previous day, with some support coming from a report of an unexpected drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories. * Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.414 million tonnes in October from 5.301 million tonnes in September, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Tuesday. * Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is bracing for a weaker steel market in Asia because the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war may crimp steel demand in top buyer China and in Southeast Asia, a senior executive said. * Mexico expects Washington to begin lifting steel and aluminium tariffs against it later this month, when Canada, Mexico and the United States are slated to sign a revamped trade deal, the Mexican ambassador to the United States told McClatchy on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, weighed by a renewed bout of selling on Wall Street, and crude oil struggled after a sharp slide as economic growth concerns gripped global markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Durable goods Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Leading index Oct PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9448 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)