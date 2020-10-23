METALS-Copper drifts lower as investors question recent rally

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Friday as some investors questioned whether recent gains were exaggerated and not fully supported by the fundamentals of supply and demand.

Benchmark copper stormed to $7,000 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest level in 28 months and up over 50% since late March, partly due to rumours that China would soon announce a stockpiling plan.

“There’s fundamental support for the copper market, but does that justify $7,000? I don’t think so, it’s more at the upper end of what the fundamentals justify,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.

“But the downside should likewise be limited... People still think the COVID pandemic could cause supply disruptions.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $6,913.50 a tonne by 0945 GMT.

“We are now neutral to bearish towards prices in Q4 as technical indicators suggest the metal price rally is overextended,” said Fitch Solutions in a report.

Wider financial markets were in a tight range as traders waited for a breakthrough in stimulus talks in Washington.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.8% to 51,920 yuan ($7,772.80) a tonne.

* China reverted to being a net aluminium exporter in September, official data showed, as the price gap between foreign and domestic metal narrowed, making shipments from overseas more expensive and reducing import volumes.

* The International Wrought Copper Council revised up its copper demand forecasts for this year and next as consumption starts to recover from the coronavirus, but is still projecting a first annual drop in more than a decade in 2020.

* LME aluminium dipped 0.2% to $1,842 a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to $15,860, zinc fell 0.1% to $2,575.50, lead dropped 0.4% to $1,804 while tin shed 1% to $18,500.

