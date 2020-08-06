METALS-Copper drifts lower as surplus looms

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from BEIJING)

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices drifted lower on Thursday as investors questioned whether demand would improve enough to extend a rally beyond two-year highs reached last month.

The metal used in power and construction rebounded from a low of $4,371 a tonne in March to a high of $6,633 in July as China, the biggest consumer, unwound coronavirus lockdowns.

But since then prices have moved sideways. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was at $6,451 a tonne at 1050 GMT, down 0.7%.

“The market doesn’t know where to go given that outside China you have negative demand growth,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

The coronavirus was not disrupting supply as much as feared and the market will be in surplus through the rest of the year, he said.

“My target is $6,250. Current levels are basically fair value.”

FACTORIES: Orders for German-made goods rose sharply in June but remained far below pre-pandemic levels, according to data that fits into a wider rebound in global manufacturing activity.

VIRUS: However, the number of coronavirus cases is rising.

WEAKNESS: “We see continued strength in Chinese copper demand failing to offset the weakness in the rest of the world for a while yet,” said analysts at ANZ.

“Demand will fall 4% in 2020, with growth remaining subdued in 2021,” they said, forecasting prices at $6,000 in three months.

CHINA DEMAND: Researchers Antaike said China would import 3.5 million tonnes of copper this year, down from 3.55 million tonnes in 2019.

PNG: Papua New Guinea’s Ok Tedi mine suspended operations for at least 14 days, cutting its copper output by about 4,000 tonnes.

CHILE/PERU: Copper output in Chile and Peru, the biggest producers, had bounced back from coronavirus disruption by June, government data shows.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $1,761 a tonne, zinc fell 0.7% to $2,391.50, nickel rose 0.2% to $14,450, lead added 0.1% to $1,934 and tin was unchanged at $17,880.