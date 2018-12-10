Company News
METALS-Copper eases after China imports drop y/y, factory price growth cools

 (Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices)
    BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in London and
Shanghai on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend
showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports
by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to
weigh on prices.
    Imports came in at 456,000 tonnes in November, down from
470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6 percent from October.

    The year-on-year decline was "somewhat expected, with
falling premiums in China reflecting some softness in demand
after a period of strong restocking," ANZ wrote in a note,
adding that imports in November 2017 were "unseasonably high."
    Copper import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN are currently
at $67.50 a tonne, having hit an 18-month low of $62.50 a tonne 
last week.
    China's copper concentrate imports fell 4.6 percent
year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes last month. 
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $6,114.50 a tonne by
0703 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.1 percent at
48,930 yuan ($7,118.85) a tonne.
    * CHINA: China's factory prices rose in November at their
slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further
momentum, piling pressure on policymakers to unveil more
measures to support the economy.
    * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume
hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether
to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed
earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on
protesters.    
    * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent
from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest
monthly total on record, after a higher export tax rebate on
semi-finished products took effect on Nov. 1. ShFE aluminium
closed up 0.6 percent at 13,635 yuan a tonne.
    * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on
Friday it made a final determination that American producers
were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet
products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the
products.
    * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors until Jan. 21
to divest their holdings in sanctioned firms including EN+ Group
, and United Company Rusal.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Losses in global stock markets snowballed on Monday, with
U.S. equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over
slowing growth and fears that a rise in tensions between
Washington and Beijing could torpedo chances of a trade deal.
    PRICES       
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0710 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6118
 Most active ShFE copper                       48920
 Three month LME aluminium                      1953
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13635
 Three month LME zinc                           2572
 Most active ShFE zinc                         20915
 Three month LME lead                           1983
 Most active ShFE lead                         18520
 Three month LME nickel                        10880
 Most active ShFE nickel                       89310
 Three month LME tin                           18960
 Most active ShFE tin                         144630
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3       3.34
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3   -1948.04
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     -82.03
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3     1350.1
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3    1169.48
 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil
Nair)
