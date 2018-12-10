METALS-Copper eases after China imports drop y/y, factory price growth cools

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in London and Shanghai on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on prices. Imports came in at 456,000 tonnes in November, down from 470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6 percent from October. The year-on-year decline was "somewhat expected, with falling premiums in China reflecting some softness in demand after a period of strong restocking," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that imports in November 2017 were "unseasonably high." Copper import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN are currently at $67.50 a tonne, having hit an 18-month low of $62.50 a tonne last week. China's copper concentrate imports fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes last month. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $6,114.50 a tonne by 0703 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.1 percent at 48,930 yuan ($7,118.85) a tonne. * CHINA: China's factory prices rose in November at their slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further momentum, piling pressure on policymakers to unveil more measures to support the economy. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest monthly total on record, after a higher export tax rebate on semi-finished products took effect on Nov. 1. ShFE aluminium closed up 0.6 percent at 13,635 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final determination that American producers were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the products. * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors until Jan. 21 to divest their holdings in sanctioned firms including EN+ Group , and United Company Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Losses in global stock markets snowballed on Monday, with U.S. equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over slowing growth and fears that a rise in tensions between Washington and Beijing could torpedo chances of a trade deal. MKTS/GLOB] PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0710 GMT Three month LME copper 6118 Most active ShFE copper 48920 Three month LME aluminium 1953 Most active ShFE aluminium 13635 Three month LME zinc 2572 Most active ShFE zinc 20915 Three month LME lead 1983 Most active ShFE lead 18520 Three month LME nickel 10880 Most active ShFE nickel 89310 Three month LME tin 18960 Most active ShFE tin 144630 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 3.34 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1948.04 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -82.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1350.1 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1169.48 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)