METALS-Copper eases after China imports drop y/y

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in London and Shanghai on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on prices. Imports came in at 456,000 tonnes in November, down from 470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6 percent from October. The year-on-year decline was "somewhat expected, with falling premiums in China reflecting some softness in demand after a period of strong restocking," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that imports in November 2017 were "unseasonably high." Copper import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN are currently at $67.50 a tonne, having hit an 18-month low of $62.50 a tonne last week. China's copper concentrate imports fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes last month. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to $6,110.50 a tonne by 0352 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Friday. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 48,920 yuan ($7,117.40) a tonne. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest monthly total on record, after a higher export tax rebate on semi-finished products took effect on Nov. 1. ShFE aluminium was up 0.6 percent at 13,645 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final determination that American producers were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the products. * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors until Jan. 21 to divest their holdings in sanctioned firms including EN+ Group , and United Company Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Global stocks extended their slump on Monday, with U.S. equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over slowing growth and fears that a fresh flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing could quash chances of a trade deal. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0930 UK GDP estimate Oct 0930 UK Industrial output Oct 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0357 GMT Three month LME copper 6110.5 Most active ShFE copper 48910 Three month LME aluminium 1950 Most active ShFE aluminium 13645 Three month LME zinc 2571 Most active ShFE zinc 20930 Three month LME lead 1986 Most active ShFE lead 18545 Three month LME nickel 10845 Most active ShFE nickel 88610 Three month LME tin 18960 Most active ShFE tin 144240 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 121.32 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1887.99 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -8.53 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1359.66 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1024.51 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)