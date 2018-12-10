Company News
METALS-Copper eases after China imports drop y/y

    BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in London and
Shanghai on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend
showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports
by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to
weigh on prices.
    Imports came in at 456,000 tonnes in November, down from
470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6 percent from October.

    The year-on-year decline was "somewhat expected, with
falling premiums in China reflecting some softness in demand
after a period of strong restocking," ANZ wrote in a note,
adding that imports in November 2017 were "unseasonably high."
    Copper import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN are currently
at $67.50 a tonne, having hit an 18-month low of $62.50 a tonne 
last week.
    China's copper concentrate imports fell 4.6 percent
year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes last month. 
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to $6,110.50 a tonne by
0352 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Friday. The most-traded
February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 fell 0.2 percent to 48,920 yuan ($7,117.40) a tonne.   
    * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume
hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether
to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed
earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on
protesters.    
    * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent
from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest
monthly total on record, after a higher export tax rebate on
semi-finished products took effect on Nov. 1. ShFE aluminium was
up 0.6 percent at 13,645 yuan a tonne.
    * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on
Friday it made a final determination that American producers
were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet
products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the
products.
    * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors until Jan. 21
to divest their holdings in sanctioned firms including EN+ Group
, and United Company Rusal.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Global stocks extended their slump on Monday, with U.S.
equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over slowing
growth and fears that a fresh flare-up in tensions between
Washington and Beijing could quash chances of a trade
deal.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)

    0700  Germany     Trade data Oct
    0930  UK         GDP estimate Oct
    0930  UK        Industrial output Oct
    0930  Euro zone Sentix index Dec
    1500  U.S.      Employment trends Nov        
        
    PRICES       
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0357 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6110.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      48910
 Three month LME aluminium                     1950
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13645
 Three month LME zinc                          2571
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20930
 Three month LME lead                          1986
 Most active ShFE lead                        18545
 Three month LME nickel                       10845
 Most active ShFE nickel                      88610
 Three month LME tin                          18960
 Most active ShFE tin                        144240
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     121.32
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1887.99
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      -8.53
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1359.66
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1024.51
 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
