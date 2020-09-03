METALS-Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Copper futures contracts slipped on Thursday on easing supply disruptions in top copper producers, although a five-month rally has boosted prices by around 50%.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $6,689 a tonne by 0521 GMT, having gained 53% since March 19, its lowest 2020 price level.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.2% to 52,080 yuan ($7,615.82) a tonne. It has risen 49% since March 23.

“Mine supply disruptions and stronger-than-expected economic recovery in China have supported prices. Depleted inventories and supply challenges are keeping the fundamental backdrop supportive,” ANZ said in a note.

“Nevertheless, easing supply disruptions in Chile and Peru should see copper prices come under pressure in the short term.”

July copper output at Chile’s state-owned miner Codelco fell 4.4% year-on-year to 133,300 tonnes, but production rose 3.8% to 100,900 tonnes at BHP’s Escondida mine. Output increased 22.8% to 58,100 tonnes at Anglo American and Glencore’s Collahuasi mine in the same period.

Meanwhile, output in Peru recovered in July from a slump in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL have depleted 70% since the 2020 peak level in mid-May, to near a 15-year low of 84,975 tonnes. ShFE stockpiles CU-STX-SGH, though barely moved recently, were still 55% below the year-high level hit in March.

* China’s GEM Co Ltd signed a deal to buy battery-grade nickel chemicals from a rival plant in Indonesia.

* LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $1,794.50 a tonne, while nickel fell 0.8% to $15,580 a tonne. ShFE nickel eased 0.4% to 121,640 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8384 yuan)