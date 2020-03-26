METALS-Copper eases as hit to economy and metals demand outweighs U.S. stimulus

(Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Thursday as volatile markets and a hit to metals demand from the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed the boost from a massive U.S. stimulus package.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had fallen 1.3% to $4,829 a tonne by 1210 GMT. The metal, used as a gauge of economic health, has gained about 5% over the last two sessions.

The U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic but it failed to rouse copper prices for long.

“So long as measures to contain the virus remain in place across much of the globe, there is nothing that policymakers can do to reverse the falls in copper prices,” said Capital Economics assistant commodities economist Kieran Clancy.

“That stimulus will only start to feed into stronger copper demand further down the line, once such measures are lifted.”

CHINA DEMAND: China’s refined copper cathode imports rose 7.9% to 585,001 tonnes, from a year earlier, in the first two months of 2020, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs.

CHINA CORONAVIRUS: Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus for the sixth time in eight days but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.

CODELCO: Top copper miner Codelco said it would suspend construction of some projects including the Chuquicamata mine in a bid to halt the virus from spreading.

ZINC-LEAD SUPPLY: Sumitomo Corp will suspend operation at its San Cristobal silver-zinc-lead mine in Bolivia and its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

INVENTORIES: On-warrant aluminium stocks in LME-approved warehouses rose by 17,625 tonnes to 947,300 tonnes, the highest since Dec. 20.

LME aluminium prices were steady at $1,538 a tonne after touching their lowest since 2016 at $1,528.

ZINC & LEAD: The global zinc market flipped to a surplus of 35,600 tonnes in January, while the lead market deficit shrank to 3,100 tonnes in the same month, industry data showed.

CHINA: Shops and local authorities in China are slashing prices and handing out millions of dollars worth of discount coupons to kick start the economy.

PRICES: LME zinc gained 0.6% to $1,847 a tonne, lead rose 1.3% to $1,666, tin fell 2% to $14,020 while nickel was little changed at $11,290. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)