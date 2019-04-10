METALS-Copper eases as IMF cuts growth forecast, U.S. proposes EU tariffs

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast and the United States threatened to slap tariffs on hundreds of European goods.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent previously, citing the U.S.-China trade war and a potentially disorderly British exit from the European Union.
It warned chances of further cuts to the outlook were high.
The U.S. Trade Representative on Monday proposed to slap tariffs on a list of European Union products ranging from large commercial aircraft to dairy products and wine as it kicked off the retaliation process against European aircraft subsidies.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1 percent to $6,483 a tonne by 0137 GMT, snapping two days of gains, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 49,610 yuan ($7,386) a tonne.
* Other metals were mixed, with London aluminium edging up 0.1 percent and lead rising 0.3 percent. Shanghai zinc was on track for its third straight decline, down 1 percent, while lead fell 0.8 percent.
* An indigenous community in Peru voted to suspend its two-month road blockade of MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine for two days until the government visits the region on Thursday, an advisor to the community told Reuters.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated.
0830 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Feb
0830 UK GDP Estimate MM YY Feb
0830 UK Manufacturing Output MM Feb
1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate April
1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate April
1230 US CPI MM, SA March
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds a press conference
after an interest rate meeting
1550 Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles, Bank
of England Deputy Governor David Ramsden, U.S. CFTC
Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo and UK Financial
Conduct Authority CEO Andrew Bailey speak at a
Financial Stability Board round-table discussion on
new interest rate benchmarks to replace LIBOR
1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the
minutes from its March 19-20 policy meeting
:: IMF Spring Meetings
:: Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy
meeting in Frankfurt
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS ($1 = 6.7164 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin