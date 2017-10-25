FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper eases below $7,000 as dollar strengthens, shares stall
October 25, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper eases below $7,000 as dollar strengthens, shares stall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar strength broadly pressures industrial metals
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Copper eased below $7,000 a tonne
on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and stock markets
steadied after a series of record highs, pointing to a more
cautious tone among investors.  
    Strength in the dollar, which climbed back towards
three-month highs versus the yen on reports that Republican
senators are favouring a more hawkish candidate as the next
Federal Reserve chief, weighed broadly on commodities prices.
      
    "We had some very good economic data, equity markets at
record highs, (and) bond yields moving higher on the back of
Trump's proposed tax cuts, so the funds jumped in and used
copper to express a positive macro view," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said. "That took copper above fundamentally
justified levels."
    "It's going to continue to meet resistance around $7,000 and
above and get rebuffed, but there will be dip buying by other
specs and investors keeping it pretty stable," he added. 
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange         was down 0.6 percent at $6,992.50 a tonne at
0950 GMT. Earlier this month it hit a three-year high of $7,177
a tonne. 
    * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar rose on a report that Stanford
University economist John Taylor, who favours higher interest
rates, could be picked to head the Federal Reserve. A stronger
dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    * COPPER DEFICIT: The copper market should see a deficit of
151,000 tonnes this year and a deficit of 104,000 tonnes in
2018, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on
Tuesday.              
    * CHINA: A private coal mining industry investor in Shanxi
province is said to be the main actor behind a dramatic increase
in bullish bets in Chinese copper futures.             
    * TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: A break below $7,009 could cause a
loss into the range of $6,924-$6,944, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    * ZINC BACKWARDATION: The premium of cash zinc over the
three-month contract MZN0-3 rose to $68.50, climbing back
towards the 10-year high of $91 a tonne it hit two weeks ago.
That may indicate shortages in immediately available supply.
    * ZINC, LEAD PRICES: LME zinc         was 0.3 percent lower
at $3,168 a tonne, while lead         was up 0.2 percent at
$2,473.50 a tonne.
    * OTHER METALS: LME nickel         was down 1.1 percent at
$11,865 a tonne, while aluminium was 0.1 percent lower at $2,154
a tonne. Tin         was down 0.4 percent at $19,695 a tonne,
off an earlier 10-week low of $19,500 a tonne.               

    
 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Tom Daly
in Beijing, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
