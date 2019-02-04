METALS-Copper eases for 2nd session on China growth concerns

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid for a second session on Monday with the market under pressure from concerns over slowing factory activity in China - the world’s top industrial metals consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1 percent to $6,133 a tonne by 0113 GMT.

* China’s factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January as new orders slumped further and output fell, a private survey showed, reinforcing fears that a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy is deepening.

* Expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing kept a floor under the market.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet China’s Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal, citing substantial progress.

* A U.S. Labor Department report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by a stronger-than-forecast 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018.

* That report, along with better-than-expected ISM manufacturing activity numbers for January, pointed to underlying strength in the world’s biggest economy.

* Top copper miner Codelco said it had struck a contract deal with the union of supervisors at its Gabriela Mistral mine in northern Chile, averting the threat of a strike.

* The CME Group has reinstated approved status for warranting aluminium produced by United Company Rusal after U.S. sanctions were lifted against the company on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia stocks were barely moved on Monday, staying near a four-month high after Wall Street’s tepid pre-weekend performance, while the dollar was supported against the yen following strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data.

