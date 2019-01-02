METALS-Copper eases for second day on China's growth concerns

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Copper slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market kicked off 2019 trading with concerns over China's economic growth weighing on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $5,957 a tonne by 0223 GMT, and the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 47,900 yuan ($6,982.51) a tonne. * China's factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months in December as domestic and export orders continued to weaken, a private survey showed, pointing to a rocky start for the world's second-largest economy in 2019. * The gloomy readings largely dovetailed with an official survey on Monday, which showed growing strains on China's manufacturing sector - a key source of jobs. The findings reinforce views the economy is losing more steam. * China is the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals. * Chile's copper production touched 540,720 tonnes in November, its highest level in 13 years, as ore grades and efficient processing favoured increased output in the world's top producer of the red metal, the government said on Monday. * The London Metal Exchange confirmed on Monday it would lift its suspension on aluminium produced by Russia's Rusal if U.S. sanctions are lifted, saying a consultation with users had not raised any objections to the plan. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares turned tail on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China darkened the mood and erased early gains in U.S. stock futures. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8600 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)