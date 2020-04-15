METALS-Copper eases from 4-week high on global recession warnings

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Wednesday as investor anxiety about the health of the global economy heightened despite efforts to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Denting sentiment were comments from the International Monetary Fund, which said the global economy is seen shrinking by 3.0% in 2020 due to the coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Copper, used widely in power, construction and manufacturing, is often seen as a gauge of global economic health.

Prices dropped despite efforts by China, the world’s top copper consumer, to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic by cutting interest rates on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% to $5,157.50 a tonne, as of 0245 GMT, retreating from its highest in four weeks hit in the previous session on supply risks.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell 0.5% to 41,570 yuan ($5,893.86) a tonne.

* OTHER PRICES: LME tin fell 0.7% to $15,345 a tonne, aluminium rose 1.5% to $1,525.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium increased 1.1% to 11,900 yuan a tonne and lead fell 1.7% to 13,880 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA AUTOS: French automaker Renault SA is ditching its main passenger car business in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, following poor sales in the Asian country.

* PERU: Peru, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, hopes to gradually emerge from the economic hibernation aimed at containing the virus by May, President Martin Vizcarra said.

* Asian share markets took a breather as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business.

