METALS-Copper eases from 7-month peak as dollar firms on Fed minutes

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from a seven-month peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after the Federal Reserve revived expectations for a possible U.S. rate hike this year. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and can weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $6,370.50 a tonne, as of 0159 GMT. It closed 1.4 percent higher at $6,405, its highest since July 10, amid tightening stocks on Wednesday. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.3 percent to 49,740 yuan ($7,398.59) a tonne. * FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve, in the minutes of its latest meeting in January, said the U.S. economy and its labour market remained strong, prompting some expectations of at least one more interest rate hike this year. * USD: The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 96.579. * COPPER: Intense rains at the start of this month in Chile, the world's top copper miner, likely hurt productivity at state-owned miner Codelco's Chuquicamata and Radomiro Tomic mines, the country's mining minister said Tuesday. * OTHER METALS: London nickel, zinc and lead were all down just over half-a-percent, while aluminium and tin eked out 0.1 percent gains. * GLENCORE: Weaker cobalt prices dented earnings at Glencore's trading division last year, but strength in other commodities helped the company to post an 8 percent jump in core profit and announce a share buyback programme worth up to $3 billion. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs and risk assets got a lift from hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) *0700 Germany CPI Final Jan 0745 France Business Climate Mfg Feb 0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final Jan 0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 0900 Euro Zone Market Serv Flash PMI Feb 0900 Euro Zone Market Comp Flash PMI Feb 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Dec 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims w/e Feb. 16 1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Jan *approx. time PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0159 GMT Three month LME copper 6368.5 Most active ShFE copper 49750 Three month LME aluminium 1870.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13520 Three month LME zinc 2682 Most active ShFE zinc 21620 Three month LME lead 2030 Most active ShFE lead 16770 Three month LME nickel 12810 Most active ShFE nickel 101000 Three month LME tin 21270 Most active ShFE tin 150540 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -81.02 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1094.99 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 99.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 450.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -53.49 ($1 = 6.7229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)