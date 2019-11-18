Market News
November 18, 2019 / 2:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper eases on slowdown concerns; market eyes U.S.-China trade deal

    SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged
lower on Monday as concerns over an economic slowdown in top
consumer China weighed on the market, although hopes of a
Sino-U.S. trade deal kept investor optimism afloat, curbing
sharp declines in the metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange        
was down 0.2% at $5,840 a tonne, as of 0129 GMT, giving up some
of previous session's gains.
    * The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange          was down 0.02% at 46,860 yuan ($6,699.93) a
tonne.
    * China's industrial output grew significantly more slowly
than expected in October, underlining fears of a sharp drop in
demand in the world's largest consumer of metals.             
    * China's central bank is expected to cut a key interest
rate after it extended 200 billion yuan through its medium-term
lending facility on Friday.
    * Positive comments on trade from officials in Washington
and Beijing are expected to provide a floor under the market.
    * On Saturday, Chinese state media said the two sides had
"constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call that
included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert
Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.             
    * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday
the nations are getting close to an agreement, citing what he
called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a
16-month trade war.             
    * The tariff war has hampered global economic activity and
pushed metals prices sharply lower.
     * China's October refined copper output rose 17.9%
year-on-year to a record high of 868,000 tonnes. Production of
lead, zinc and alumina also advanced.             
    * Japan's Marubeni Corp said aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports at the end of October fell 2.6% to 318,200
tonnes from the previous month. AL-STK-JPPRT             
    * Headline aluminium inventories in LME-registered
warehouses rose by 44,200 tonnes to a little under 1.1 million
tonnes, the highest since June. MALSTX-TOTAL
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian share markets got the week off to a muted start on
Monday as jaded investors awaited real evidence on progress in
the U.S.-China trade dispute, though sentiment found support
from another record close on Wall Street.                
        
($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
