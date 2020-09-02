METALS-Copper eases on stronger dollar, recovering Peru production

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Wednesday from a 26-month high hit in the previous session, as the dollar strengthened and output recovered in the world’s second-largest producer of Peru.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $6,656 a tonne by 0202 GMT, after rising to its highest since June 2018 in the previous session.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4% to 51,740 yuan ($7,571.52) a tonne.
The dollar bounced off two-year lows as U.S. data pointed to a firm manufacturing activity, making greenback-traded metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.
A Peruvian government officer said copper mining in the country had almost completely recovered from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Production, which plunged 20.4% in the first half of 2020, fell only 2.2% year-on-year in July.
* Trading firm Traxys has won a tender to sell cobalt metal for Wheaton Precious Metals, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal that propels it into the big league to rival the likes of Glencore in the valuable commodity.
* LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $1,810 a tonne and zinc declined 0.7% to $2,535 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium decreased 1.2% to 14,400 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian shares were set gain, encouraged by buoyant U.S. moves that followed stronger-than-expected manufacturing indicators while the dollar emerged from its recent lows against the euro.
0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY Aug
1400 US Factory Orders MM July
1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of
economic condition ($1 = 6.8335 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)