METALS-Copper eases on uncertainty around U.S. stimulus

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Monday due to continued uncertainty around a U.S. stimulus package, which could boost demand for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $6,758.50 a tonne by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 51,480 ($7,661.63) a tonne.

The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan programme, as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The union of workers at Chile’s Collahuasi copper mine has come to an agreement in labour talks with the mine operator, staving off the threat of a strike at the sprawling deposit.

* The union of supervisors at Chile’s Escondida mine rejected BHP’s final offer in contract negotiations, but the company said it would meet again with the union in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.

* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $1,849 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.2% to $15,185 a tonne while Shanghai nickel rose 1.3% to 117,010 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Chinese stocks led Asian markets higher as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world’s no. 2 economy, though caution about the fate of U.S. stimulus kept the dollar firm and a central bank policy tweak unwound some of the yuan’s gains.

ARBS ($1 = 6.7192 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)