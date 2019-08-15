METALS-Copper edges down on recession fears, weak China data

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices lost ground in London and Shanghai in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by growing fears of a global recession and weak industrial output growth in top metals consumer China. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell below the two-year yield, intra-day, for the first time since 2007 on Wednesday, in what is known as a yield curve inversion and widely seen by investors as a sign that a recession is coming. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $5,753.50 a tonne as of 0139 GMT, after closing down 1.1% on Wednesday. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.8% to 46,360 yuan ($6,598.16) a tonne. * CHINA: China's economy stumbled more sharply than expected in July, with industrial output growth cooling to a more than 17-year low, as the intensifying U.S. trade war took a heavier toll on businesses and consumers. * CODELCO: The incoming CEO of Chile's state copper miner Codelco is "optimistic" about the red metal's long-term market price despite the global volatility caused by the U.S.-China trade war. * VEDANTA: Zambia's President Edgar Lungu met with the chairman of Vedanta Resources to discuss the disputed liquidation of its Konkola Copper Mines, a statement issued by the Zambian State House said. * OTHER METALS: The entire ShFE base metal complex was down with the exception of aluminium, which added 0.5% amid ongoing concerns of disruptions after floods in the smelting heartland of Shandong. ShFE zinc shed 1%, while LME nickel also eased 1% after hitting a 16-month high last week on concerns Indonesia would expedite an ore export ban. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Global stocks slumped to more than two-month lows in early Asian trade, tracking the Wall Street slide as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve sent a flashing warning to investors about rising recession risks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 UK Retail Sales July 0830 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel July 1000 EU Reserve Assets Total July 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Index Aug 1230 US Retail Sales MM July 1315 US Industrial Production MM July PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0138 GMT Three month LME copper 5753 Most active ShFE copper 46350 Three month LME aluminium 1778 Most active ShFE aluminium 14215 Three month LME zinc 2272 Most active ShFE zinc 18605 Three month LME lead 2044 Most active ShFE lead 16540 Three month LME nickel 15805 Most active ShFE nickel 123070 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 133350 ($1 = 7.0262 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)