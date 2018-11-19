Market News
November 19, 2018 / 12:57 PM / a few seconds ago

METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of G20 summit

Zandi Shabalala

3 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Nickel slips to lowest since last December

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper rose for a fifth straight
session on Monday, with hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China
trade war outweighing the threat of higher U.S. tariffs on
Chinese goods.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange        
edged up 0.5 percent to $6,233 a tonne by 1231 GMT after
touching a two-week high on Friday. 
    "Metals could benefit from a possible truce in the
U.S.-China trade war during the upcoming G20 summit," said JP
Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva, adding that spot contracts are
undervalued by about 10 percent.
    
    TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump last week said China was
willing to take steps to resolve the prolonged U.S.-China trade
conflict, but Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that
the United States might double its tariffs unless Beijing bows
to U.S. demands.             
    APEC SUMMIT: Deep divisions on trade between Washington and
Beijing were evident at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
summit, with leaders on Sunday failing to agree on a communique
for the first time in their history.             
    COPPER SUPPLY: Headline inventories of copper in
LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell by 9,400 tonnes to
151,625 tonnes, nearing last month's 10-year low of 136,675
tonnes.
    SPREADS: The premium for cash copper over the three-month
contract CMCM0-3 rose to $21.50 a tonne from $18.50 on Friday,
pointing to a tighter market. It touched $47 on Oct. 26,  its
highest since January 2015.
    NORNICKEL: Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk
Nickel (Nornickel)          plans to ramp up output over the
next five years to tap an expected boom in demand from electric
vehicle makers, its CEO and top shareholder said.             
    DOLLAR: The dollar slipped against other leading currencies
after U.S. Federal Reserve officials expressed caution over the
global growth outlook, prompting traders to reassess the pace of
future U.S. interest rate increases.       
    NICKEL: Nickel         was the only metal on the back foot
on Monday, down 1.1 percent at $11,230, its lowest since Dec. 15
last year.  
    OUTPUT: Nickel output in the Philippines, a major supplier,
is expected to increase after the country's environment ministry
said that nine suspended mines will be allowed to resume
operations if they rectify previous violations of environmental
regulations.             
    PRICES: Aluminium         was steady at $1,941 a tonne, zinc
        added 0.1 percent to $2,610, lead         rose 0.9
percent to $2,016.50 and tin         was up 0.7 percent at
$19,490.
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in SINGAPORE
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.