METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of G20 summit

* GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl * Nickel slips to lowest since last December (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper rose for a fifth straight session on Monday, with hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war outweighing the threat of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.5 percent to $6,233 a tonne by 1231 GMT after touching a two-week high on Friday. "Metals could benefit from a possible truce in the U.S.-China trade war during the upcoming G20 summit," said JP Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva, adding that spot contracts are undervalued by about 10 percent. TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump last week said China was willing to take steps to resolve the prolonged U.S.-China trade conflict, but Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that the United States might double its tariffs unless Beijing bows to U.S. demands. APEC SUMMIT: Deep divisions on trade between Washington and Beijing were evident at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with leaders on Sunday failing to agree on a communique for the first time in their history. COPPER SUPPLY: Headline inventories of copper in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell by 9,400 tonnes to 151,625 tonnes, nearing last month's 10-year low of 136,675 tonnes. SPREADS: The premium for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCM0-3 rose to $21.50 a tonne from $18.50 on Friday, pointing to a tighter market. It touched $47 on Oct. 26, its highest since January 2015. NORNICKEL: Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) plans to ramp up output over the next five years to tap an expected boom in demand from electric vehicle makers, its CEO and top shareholder said. DOLLAR: The dollar slipped against other leading currencies after U.S. Federal Reserve officials expressed caution over the global growth outlook, prompting traders to reassess the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases. NICKEL: Nickel was the only metal on the back foot on Monday, down 1.1 percent at $11,230, its lowest since Dec. 15 last year. OUTPUT: Nickel output in the Philippines, a major supplier, is expected to increase after the country's environment ministry said that nine suspended mines will be allowed to resume operations if they rectify previous violations of environmental regulations. PRICES: Aluminium was steady at $1,941 a tonne, zinc added 0.1 percent to $2,610, lead rose 0.9 percent to $2,016.50 and tin was up 0.7 percent at $19,490. (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in SINGAPORE Editing by David Goodman)