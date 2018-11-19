METALS-Copper edges higher amid mixed China-U.S. trade signals

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods, but gains were capped amid tensions between the two major economies at a regional summit. Trump said on Friday China was willing to take steps to resolve the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, but Vice President Mike Pence said the following day the United States might even double its tariffs, unless Beijing bows to their demands. Deep divisions on trade between Washington and Beijing were clearly on display at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with leaders on Sunday failing to agree on a communique for the first time in their history. "People got really confused. There's divided opinion approach...on one side it could be a bit bearish, on the other side it's very hawkish," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities, referring to market's views on the trade talks. "Macroeconomic news should continue to dominate market sentiment in the coming time," Lau said. COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.45 percent to $6,203 a tonne, as of 0728 GMT, while the most-traded Shanghai copper contract rose 0.4 percent to 49,780 yuan ($7,171.57) a tonne. COPPER TIGHT SUPPLY: Headline copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell by 5,425 tonnes to 161,025 tonnes, nearing last month's 10-year low of 136,675 tonnes. "Copper should be tight in supply next year, so we see copper price to gradually recover," Lau said. VEDANTA: India's Vedanta Ltd has been selling copper concentrate on the spot market from stockpiles at its Sterlite smelter, disposing of around 70,000 tonnes of copper concentrate unused since the plant closed earlier this year amid pollution concerns. DOLLAR: The dollar moved in narrow range versus other major currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve officials expressed caution over the global growth outlook, prompting traders to reassess the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases. BARRICK: Barrick Gold Corp , soon to become the world's largest bullion miner, is interested in adding more copper assets as long as the red metal is accompanied by bullion, executives said on Friday. NICKEL: London nickel fell 0.8 percent to $11,275 a tonne, after Chinese steel prices dropped to the lowest in nearly four months on Monday, pressured by expectations that steel output in the world's top producer will remain strong as cities impose more flexible production curbs this winter. OUTPUT: Nickel output in the Philippines, a major supplier of the metal, is expected to increase after the country's environment ministry said nine suspended mines will be allowed to resume operations if they rectify previous violations of environmental regulations. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)