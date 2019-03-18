METALS-Copper edges higher for second day amid market tightness

(Recasts; adds comment, data ahead; updates prices) BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a second day on Monday, as concerns over supply tightness outweighed weak U.S. manufacturing data and a jump in London Metal Exchange inventories. LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL surged 67 percent over Thursday and Friday to 186,425 tonnes after hovering at decade-lows for the first half of this month. But supply concerns for some metals, including copper, could widen the market deficit, ANZ wrote in a note. "This leaves little room for replenishing depleted inventories." Production at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper deposit in Peru could fall "in the near term" due to a month-long road blockade, the company said last week. "Underlying demand has been resilient, as reflected in Chinese imports," which for unwrought copper and copper concentrate combined were up 12.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, ANZ added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper ticked up 0.3 percent to $6,451 a tonne by 0517 GMT, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.8 percent to 49,350 yuan ($7,351.96) a tonne. * SHFE SPREADS: The spread between the front two ShFE copper contracts, which spiked to a backwardation of over 1,000 yuan a tonne on Friday when China said its value-added tax cut would be implemented on April 1, is now in a contango of 140 yuan a tonne after the March contract expired on Friday. * VEDANTA: Vedanta Ltd has named metals industry veteran Pankaj Kumar as Sterlite Copper chief executive, amid struggles to reopen its smelter in southern India. * CHINA: China's refined copper output in January and February rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 1.34 million tonnes. On a daily basis, output was around 22,712 tonnes, down 16.1 percent from December. * OTHER METALS: London nickel and zinc were down 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while tin was flat and lead and aluminium inched higher. * U.S.: U.S. manufacturing output fell for a second straight month in February and factory activity in New York state was weaker than expected. * SANCTIONS: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the United States on Friday, alleging that it had overstepped its legal bounds in imposing sanctions on him. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets crept ahead while bonds were in demand globally on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 EU Trade Balance Jan PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0509 GMT Three month LME copper 6455.5 Most active ShFE copper 49350 Three month LME aluminium 1898.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13600 Three month LME zinc 2784 Most active ShFE zinc 21620 Three month LME lead 2065.5 Most active ShFE lead 17015 Three month LME nickel 12920 Most active ShFE nickel 100260 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 146610 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -908.02 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1052.54 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -546.66 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 416.99 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1471.93 ($1 = 6.7125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)