March 18, 2019 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper edges higher for second day amid market tightness

 (Recasts; adds comment, data ahead; updates prices)
    BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for
a second day on Monday, as concerns over supply tightness
outweighed weak U.S. manufacturing data and a jump in London
Metal Exchange inventories.
    LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL surged 67 percent over
Thursday and Friday to 186,425 tonnes after hovering at
decade-lows for the first half of this month.
    But supply concerns for some metals, including copper, could
widen the market deficit, ANZ wrote in a note. "This leaves
little room for replenishing depleted inventories."
    Production at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper deposit in Peru
could fall "in the near term" due to a month-long road blockade,
the company said last week.
    "Underlying demand has been resilient, as reflected in
Chinese imports," which for unwrought copper and copper
concentrate combined were up 12.4 percent year-on-year in
January-February, ANZ added.    
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper ticked up 0.3
percent to $6,451 a tonne by 0517 GMT, after closing up 0.4
percent in the previous session. The most-traded May copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.8
percent to 49,350 yuan ($7,351.96) a tonne.
    * SHFE SPREADS: The spread between the front two ShFE copper
contracts, which spiked to a backwardation of over 1,000 yuan a
tonne on Friday when China said its value-added tax cut would be
implemented on April 1, is now in a contango of 140 yuan a tonne
after the March contract expired on Friday.
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Ltd has named metals industry
veteran Pankaj Kumar as Sterlite Copper chief executive, amid
struggles to reopen its smelter in southern India.
    * CHINA: China's refined copper output in January and
February rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 1.34 million
tonnes. On a daily basis, output was around 22,712 tonnes, down
16.1 percent from December.
    * OTHER METALS: London nickel and zinc were
down 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while tin
 was flat and lead and aluminium inched
higher. 
    * U.S.: U.S. manufacturing output fell for a second straight
month in February and factory activity in New York state was
weaker than expected.
    * SANCTIONS: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued
the United States on Friday, alleging that it had overstepped
its legal bounds in imposing sanctions on him.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets crept ahead while bonds were in demand
globally on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will sound
decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week.   
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000    EU    Trade Balance Jan
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0509 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6455.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    49350
 Three month LME aluminium                 1898.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13600
 Three month LME zinc                        2784
 Most active ShFE zinc                      21620
 Three month LME lead                      2065.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      17015
 Three month LME nickel                     12920
 Most active ShFE nickel                   100260
 Three month LME tin                            0
 Most active ShFE tin                      146610
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3   -908.02
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -1052.54
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3   -546.66
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    416.99
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3   1471.93
                                         
 ($1 = 6.7125 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi
Aich)
