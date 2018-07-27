METALS-Copper edges higher, heads for first weekly jump in seven

(Adds broker comment; updates prices) BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Friday as markets were buoyed by an easing of trade tensions between the United States and the EU. After meeting European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the two would work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods. Copper is on course to gain 2.4 percent on the London Metal Exchange and 3.7 percent on the Shanghai Futures Exchange this week, which would mark its first weekly rise in seven on both bourses after fears of a global trade war dragged prices down. But Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdowm Futures, warned it was premature to say metals markets had stabilised. "There is still quite a large disconnect in the global economy and until that settles and there is evidence of realignment it's unlikely that it will be plain sailing for the metals prices," he wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the ShFE had inched up 0.2 percent to 50,110 yuan ($7,370) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper recovered from an early dip to trade 0.1 percent higher at $6,296 a tonne, as of 0428 GMT, after ending flat on Thursday. * CHINA: Profit growth for China's industrial firms eased in June from the previous month, data showed on Friday, as factory production slowed amid the worsening U.S. trade dispute and Beijing's efforts to cut pollution and debt. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium gained 0.4 percent and is on course for a 2.3-percent gain this week, which would be its biggest weekly jump since April. London aluminium slipped 0.1 percent but is heading for its first weekly jump in eight after funds cut bets on lower prices. * ALERIS: India's Hindalco Industries Ltd said its U.S. unit Novelis Inc has agreed to buy aluminium processor Aleris Corp for $2.6 billion. * PERU: Anglo American is going ahead with the $5 billion development of its Quellaveco project in Peru, one of the world's largest untapped copper resources with the potential to transform the company's business outlook. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed Wall Street finish and as the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0428 GMT Three month LME copper 6296 Most active ShFE copper 50110 Three month LME aluminium 2066 Most active ShFE aluminium 14380 Three month LME zinc 2580.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21370 Three month LME lead 2165.5 Most active ShFE lead 18850 Three month LME nickel 13845 Most active ShFE nickel 112650 Three month LME tin 19895 Most active ShFE tin 146210 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 530.73 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1836.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 551.06 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 903.9 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1872.68 ($1 = 6.7994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)