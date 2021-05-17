METALS-Copper edges higher on Chilean supply worries

(Adds comment, updates prices)

HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as worries over supply from top producer Chile mounted after workers at two mines rejected a contract offer from the company and threats of a strike loomed.

A union representing workers at BHP’s Escondida and Spence mines in Chile rejected the company’s contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union’s president said on Friday.

“Supply side issues may be back in focus” after the rejection of a final wage offer, ANZ said in a note.

Chilean law allows either party to now request a five-day government mediation period, extendable for an additional five days, ahead of any eventual strike. BHP told Reuters it believed the two parties could still reach an agreement.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.6% to $10,303 a tonne by 0526 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 74,930 yuan ($11,639) a tonne by the end of the morning session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $37 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

* China’s aluminium production in April rose to a record monthly high of 3.35 million tonnes, official data showed, after a relaxation of output curbs in Inner Mongolia boosted supply.

* LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,493.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium climbed 1.7% to 19,760 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel jumped 2.6% to 131,540 yuan a tonne and LME nickel increased 1.2% to $17,740 a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets turned mixed as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total April

1600 Russia GDP YY Quarterly Prelim Q1